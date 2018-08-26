FedEx Cup play-offs: Bryson DeChambeau wins to move top of rankings

Bryson DeChambeau had previously triumphed in the John Deere Classic in 2017 and the Memorial Tournament in Dublin in June.

Northern Trust final leaderboard (US unless stated) -18 B DeChambeau; -14 T Finau -13 B Horschel, C Smith (Aus); -12 R Palmer, A Scott (Aus), A Wise; -11 P Cantlay, B Koepka, J Thomas Selected others: -10 D Johnson; -9 P Mickelson, T Hatton Full leaderboard (external)

Bryson DeChambeau moved to the top of the FedEx Cup rankings with victory at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

The 24-year-old American carded a final-round 69 to finish with an 18-under total of 266.

Compatriot Tony Finau finished four shots behind DeChambeau, who secured his second tournament victory of the year.

The USA's Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will announce his four wildcard picks for the event on 5 September.

DeChambeau just missed out on an automatic Ryder Cup place in Furyk's team when the top eight secured spots after the US PGA Championship two weeks ago.

"I said I was a man on a mission," DeChambeau said on Sky Sports about his ambition to win a Ryder Cup place.

"Hopefully he [Furyk] can see I've got some grit and grind, and even when I don't execute certain shots I can get it done."

Finau also boosted his Ryder Cup wildcard hopes with a closing 68 taking him into second place.

World number one Dustin Johnson finished on 10 under, with Phil Mickelson and England's Tyrrell Hatton one shot behind.

The New Jersey tournament was the first of four FedEx Cup play-off events.

Only the top 125 points-scorers throughout the PGA Tour season are eligible and the FedEx Cup structure means numbers will be cut to 100, 70 and 30 at consecutive events over the coming month with an overall winner decided at September's Tour Championship.