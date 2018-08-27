NI Open: Highlights of Galgorm Castle event on BBC One NI on Monday evening
-
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland Open highlights will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday evening at 22:35 BST.
The European Challenge Tour event saw Scotland's Calum Hill clinching a one-stroke victory after a dramatic late collapse by his compatriot Scott Henry.
Henry, 31, appeared a certain winner as he led by three on 22 under par after 15 holes.
However, a double bogey on 16 was followed by two closing bogeys at Galgorm Castle.
That handed victory to Hill, 23, who finished with a 64 thanks to birdies at four of his final five holes.