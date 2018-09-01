LPGA Tour: Georgia Hall holds halfway lead at Cambia Portland Classic

Georgia Hall led the field by 10 shots at one stage during Friday's second round

England's Georgia Hall holds a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic after a second round 63.

The 22-year-old British Open champion hit a bogey-free round of nine-under par, including five consecutive birdies, to sit 15 under overall.

A 68 for Australia's Minjee Lee put her second on 12 under with Americans Megan Khang and Marina Alex on 11 under.

"I love this golf course. It's very nice to play," said Hall.

At one stage Hall, who won the British Open by two shots at Royal Lytham & St Annes, was 10 shots clear of her playing partners. She later admitted she had been determined to keep building her advantage as a series of long putts kept dropping in for birdie.

"I just thought, I want to keep going. I want to get as far ahead of the others as I can," the Bournemouth-based golfer added.