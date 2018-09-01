FedEx Cup play-offs: Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose one shot off lead in Boston

Tyrrell Hatton will be part of the European Ryder Cup team later this month

Dell Technologies Championship second-round leaderboard -11 W Simpson (US); -10 T Hatton, J Rose (both Eng); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng); -7 C Smith (Aus) A Ancer (Mex) Selected others:-4 B Koepka (US), R Knox (Sco), T Woods (US), R McIlroy (NI); -3 P Casey (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

England's Tyrrell Hatton shot the lowest score of his PGA Tour career to join Justin Rose a shot off the lead at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Hatton's eight-under-par 63 took him to 10 under, alongside compatriot Rose (67), but American Webb Simpson hit an eagle on 18 to finish on 11 under.

Tommy Fleetwood made it three Englishmen in the top four by shooting a 65 to move to eight under overall.

Tiger Woods (66), Brooks Koepka (69) and Rory McIlory (67) are four under.

The tournament is the second of four play-off events on the PGA Tour.

Hatton, a three-time winner on the European Tour, is making his 38th appearance on the PGA Tour. The 26-year-old is set to join Rose and Fleetwood in the European team at this month's Ryder Cup in Paris.

FedEx Cup points leader Bryson DeChambeau is among those on four under after a second-round 68.

It was not such a positive day for England's Ian Poulter, who would need a wildcard to play in the Ryder Cup. He missed the cut by a shot after a second-round 72.

Afterwards he said he was "disgusted" with his putting.

"I will be sorting it out the old-fashioned way," he added. "Hours of repetition until I'm happy."