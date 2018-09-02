Cambia Portland Classic: Georgia Hall heads into final round with two-shot lead

Georgia Hall is ranked 10th in the world

LPGA Portland Classic third-round leaderboard -18 G Hall (Eng); -16 M Lee (Aus); -12 M Alex; -10 B Marchand (Can), A Uehara (Jpn) Selected others: -5 L Thompson (US), I Park (US), C Hull (Eng); -4 C Matthew (Sco), -2 JE Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Georgia Hall birdied two of the last three holes to take a two-stroke lead heading into the final round of the LPGA Portland Classic.

The 22-year-old, who won her first major at last month's Women's British Open, recovered from an opening bogey to hit a three-under-par 69 to lie 18 under overall in Oregon.

Hall leads Australia's Minjee Lee after Saturday's third round with American Marina Alex a further four shots back.

No other player is within eight shots.

"I didn't start amazingly, but the pin positions were probably the toughest of the week so far, and the wind got up a bit, so yeah, I'm happy," said Hall, who began the day with a three-shot lead.

Hall had back-to-back birdies at the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth and again at the par-3 16th and 17th, before sinking a four-footer for par at 18 after a lip-out for birdie at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.