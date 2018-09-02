Made in Denmark: Matt Wallace wins four-way play-off to take title

Wallace has climbed more than 1,600 places in the world rankings since September 2015

Matt Wallace won the Made in Denmark event with victory in four-way, all-English play-off in Silkeborg.

Wallace, 28, birdied five of the last six holes in a five-under 67 to finish 19 under and force his way into the play-off - then birdied the 18th twice.

Lee Westwood and Jonathan Thomson went out at the first play-off hole, with Steven Brown succumbing at the second.

Wallace's victory came three days before Europe captain Thomas Bjorn names his Ryder Cup wildcard picks.

He said it would mean "everything" to be part of the team at Le Golf National in Paris from 28-30 September.

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen secured the final automatic qualification spot in the European team as Matt Fitzpatrick failed to overhaul him.

Englishman Fitzpatrick needed to win the event but finished three shots off the pace.

Compatriot Wallace described the play-off as "pretty mental".

He told Sky Sports: "To do it in the style I've done it in is pretty special and that kind of shows who I am - my determination and grit."

Westwood had led by a shot overnight but laughed off his chances of being one of Bjorn's wildcard picks.

The 45-year-old, who is one of Bjorn's five vice-captains, said: "He doesn't want an old man like me playing, he wants the young kids.

"I've played 10 and I know when my game is really on song ready for the Ryder Cup and I think there's more people valuing a pick than me."