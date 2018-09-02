Dell Technologies Championship: McIlroy, Hatton and Rose chase Mexico's Ancer

McIlroy is in contention but frustrated with his putting

Dell Technologies Championship third-round leaderboard -13: A Ancer (Mex); -12: T Hatton (Eng), B DeChambeau (US); -11: J Rose (Eng), C Smith (Aus); -10: E Grillo (Arg), K Stanley (US); -9: R McIlroy (NI), T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), B Hossler (US) Selected others: -8: T Fleetwood (Eng); -7: B Koepka (US), T Woods (US); -6: W Simpson (US); -4: R Knox (Sco) Full leaderboard (external)

Rory McIlroy shot a five-under 66 to join Justin Rose and Tyrell Hatton in contention going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

McIlroy was angry with his putting despite reaching nine under, four shots behind Mexican leader Abraham Ancer.

American Bryson DeChambeau is second on 12 under after a stunning eight-under-par round and could make it back-to-back wins in the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Englishman Hatton is also 12 under, with compatriot Rose 11 under.

Hatton holed from off the green on the 10th and almost eagled the 18th, only for his ball to roll out after briefly lodging between the edge of the cup and the pin.

He also had a double-bogey six at the 12th but still carded a two-under total of 69, to remain a shot off the pace going into Monday's final round in Norton, Massachusetts.

"It was a tough day, I couldn't hit the ball straight until I made a double-bogey," said Hatton, 26. "Then I hit the ball better.

"I could have gone backwards and not been in contention. The big thing today was not to play myself out of it. It's all to play for tomorrow now which is really exciting."

DeChambeau shines as Ancer plots Mexican joy

Hatton (right) reacts as his ball lips out for eagle on the 18th - he starts the final round one shot behind Ancer (left)

While Hatton and Rose - who was one under for the day - stayed in touch with the lead, they could not match the scoring of DeChambeau, who made seven birdies and an eagle.

The 24-year-old won last week's first FedEx Cup Play-Off tournament, The Northern Trust. Only one player - Vijay Singh in 2008 - has ever won the first two events.

The BMW Championship is next followed by the Tour Championship, starting on 23 September.

The player who tops the points list after the four events will collect a $10m bonus - a feat achieved by Northern Ireland's McIlroy in 2016.

Despite making seven birdies on Sunday, the four-time major winner left the course frustrated at missed opportunities with the putter as his scoring slowed late in his round. In contrast, England's Tommy Fleetwood finished birdie-birdie-eagle to sit a shot back on eight under.

Ancer - who has never won on the PGA Tour - rolled a six-foot birdie putt past the hole on the 18th, ensuring he remains within touching distance going into the final round.

"To win would be incredible," said the 27-year-old. "I will not think about it too much and will just try to do what I did today. It would be incredible for me and for Mexico."

World number one Dustin Johnson - who led the FedEx Cup points list coming into the event - is tied for 33rd on four under, while fellow American Tiger Woods is three shots better off.