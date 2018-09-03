Cambia Portland Classic: Georgia Hall's challenge fades as Marina Alex wins in Oregon

Marina Alex has won on the LGPA Tour at the 124th attempt

Final leaderboard -19 Alex (US); -15 Hall (Eng); -13 Uehara (Jpn); -11 Lee (Aus); -10 Kang (US) Selected others: -4 Dryburgh (Sco), Shadoff (Eng); -2 Matthew (Sco)

England's Georgia Hall blew a two-shot lead as she finished second at the Cambia Portland Classic, four shots behind American winner Marina Alex.

The British Open champion, 22, shot a three-over par 75 while Alex holed eight birdies in a 65 to claim her first LPGA Tour win on 19 under.

"It was a great tournament and I'm really pleased," said Hall.

"My tempo wasn't quite there on Sunday. I hit some good putts that didn't quite go in, but that's the way golf is."

Hall was full of praise for Alex, who had shot a course record 10-under 62 in her first round on Thursday.

"I mean, she shot, what, seven under? That's incredible. Like 10 under, 17 under for two rounds? My hat's off to her," added Hall.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh finished in joint 21st on four under, alongside England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, while veteran Scot Catriona Matthew was on two under.

The final major of the year, The Evian Championship in France, starts on 13 September.