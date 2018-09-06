Omega Masters: 'Disappointed' Matt Wallace makes solid start in Switzerland

Wallace had an eagle, three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey in his opening round

Omega Masters first-round leaderboard -6 M Kieffer (Ger); -5 A Sullivan (Eng), S Kjeldsen (Den), J Guerrier (Fra), H Tanihara (Fra); -4 N Elvira (Spa), D Drysdale (Sco), E van Rooyden (SA), J Walters (SA) Selected others:-3 T Pieters (Bel); -2 M Wallace (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), D Willett (Eng); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger) Full leaderboard (external)

England's Matt Wallace recovered from the disappointment of missing out on a Ryder Cup wildcard with a good start at the Omega Masters in Switzerland.

Wallace, 28, won the final qualifying event in Denmark but was overlooked by European captain Thomas Bjorn.

He shot a two-under-par 68 to lie four behind Germany's Maximilian Kieffer in Switzerland, with compatriot Andy Sullivan one off the lead after a 65.

"I'm disappointed because that was my goal and my dream," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought I showed enough on the Sunday in front of him to get a pick."

Despite Wallace winning his third European Tour title this season, Bjorn instead opted for the experience of Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson for the contest with the United States at Le Golf National near Paris at the end of the month,

Kieffer had seven birdies and dropped just one shot in his 64 as he chases a maiden European Tour title in his 162nd event.

He holds a one-shot advantage over Sullivan, Dane Soren Kjeldsen, France's Julien Guerrier and Japan's Hideto Tanihara.