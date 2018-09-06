Ladies French Open: Swedish teenager Julia Engstrom leads after first round

Engstrom became the youngest player to win the British Open Amateur Championship in 2015

Ladies French Open first-round leaderboard -7 J Engstrom (Swe); -6 N Garcia (SA); -5 L Carlsson (Swe), S Banon (Spa), A Caudal (Fra); -3 M De Roey (Bel), L Hall (Wal), C Herbin (Fra), J Karlsson (Swe), C Persson (Swe), J Schaeffer-Calmels (Fra), L Sobron (Spa) Selected others: -2 H Davis (Eng), B Morgan (Wal); -1 K Henry (Sco), A Boulden (Wal), C Thompson (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

Swedish teenager Julia Engstrom hit a seven-under-par 64 to open a one-shot advantage at the Ladies French Open.

The 17-year-old, who is in her final year at high school, leads second-placed Nicole Garcia after round one.

South African Garcia, 27, equalled the Ladies European Tour's all-time record with seven consecutive birdies from the fifth to the 11th holes.

Engstrom in 2015 became the youngest player to win the British Open Amateur Championship at the Dundonald Links.

Her fellow Swede Lynn Carlsson, Spaniard Silvia Banon and France's Anne-Lise Caudal are two strokes behind at the Golf du Medoc in a share of third place.

"I played very solid. I hit my approach shots pretty close and took advantage of the par fives and managed to roll in some putts," Engstrom said.

She added: "I had good ball striking today and made some good putts. I think that's the key, to read the greens correctly and put yourself in a good position both from the tee and after your approach shot."