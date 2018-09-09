Ladies French Open: Sweden's Caroline Hedwall wins by two after final round 62
-
- From the section Golf
|Ladies French Open final-round leaderboard
|-12 C Hedwell (Swe); -10 SL Bregman (Rsa); -9 L Sobron (Spa), S Kemp (Aus), L Carlsson (Swe), NK Madsen (Den).
|Selected others: -7 C Booth (Sco); -4 F Parker (Eng); -3 L Young (Eng); -1 L Hall (Wal), H Burke (Eng).
|Full leaderboard (external)
Sweden's Caroline Hedwall carded a bogey-free final round of nine-under par 62 to win the Ladies French Open by two shots.
The lowest round of the week handed Hedwall a sixth Ladies European Tour win and first since 2012.
South Africa's Stacy Lee Bregman shot a five-under 66 in her final round to finish second.
Scotland's Carly Booth finished tied for 11th, five shots off the pace, after a final round of level-par 71.
Spain's Luna Sobron (67), Australia's Sarah Kemp (69), Sweden's Lynn Carlsson (70) and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen (72) tied for third, three shots behind Hedwall.