Ladies French Open: Sweden's Caroline Hedwall wins by two after final round 62

Sweden's Caroline Hedwall began the week ranked 184th in the world rankings

Ladies French Open final-round leaderboard -12 C Hedwell (Swe); -10 SL Bregman (Rsa); -9 L Sobron (Spa), S Kemp (Aus), L Carlsson (Swe), NK Madsen (Den). Selected others: -7 C Booth (Sco); -4 F Parker (Eng); -3 L Young (Eng); -1 L Hall (Wal), H Burke (Eng). Full leaderboard (external)

Sweden's Caroline Hedwall carded a bogey-free final round of nine-under par 62 to win the Ladies French Open by two shots.

The lowest round of the week handed Hedwall a sixth Ladies European Tour win and first since 2012.

South Africa's Stacy Lee Bregman shot a five-under 66 in her final round to finish second.

Scotland's Carly Booth finished tied for 11th, five shots off the pace, after a final round of level-par 71.

Spain's Luna Sobron (67), Australia's Sarah Kemp (69), Sweden's Lynn Carlsson (70) and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen (72) tied for third, three shots behind Hedwall.