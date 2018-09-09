Omega Masters: Matthew Fitzpatrick beats Lucas Bjerregaard in play-off to defend title in Switzerland

From the section

Matthew Fitzpatrick is the first player to defend the title since Seve Ballesteros in 1978, when it was known as the Swiss Open

Omega European Masters final-round leaderboard -17 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)*, L Bjerregaard (Den); -15 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -12 N Elvira (Spa); -11 D Brooks (Eng). Selected others: -7 L Westwood (Eng); -6 L Canter (Eng), R McEvoy (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng). *won at first play-off hole Full leaderboard

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed a fifth European Tour win after edging out Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard in a play-off to defend the Omega European Masters title in Switzerland.

Fitzpatrick birdied the first play-off hole after finishing level with Bjerregaard at 17 under after 72 holes.

Bjerregaard carded a final round seven-under 63, with Fitzpatrick making a birdie at the last for a 67.

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) finished third, two shots off the pace.

Fitzpatrick, 24, became the first player since Seve Ballesteros in 1978 to successfully defend the title at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

The world number 44 had entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Lorenzo-Vera after carding a bogey-free third round of seven-under 63.