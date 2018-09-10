BMW Championship: Justin Rose set to become new world number one
-
- From the section Golf
England's Justin Rose will become the new world number one after guaranteeing at least second place at the BMW Championship in Philadelphia.
More to follow
England's Justin Rose will become the new world number one after guaranteeing at least second place at the BMW Championship in Philadelphia.
More to follow
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.
Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.
This week's sport on the BBC includes US Open tennis, the fifth Test between England v India, the Singapore Grand Prix and triathlon's World Series final.