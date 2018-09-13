Evian Championship: England's Georgia Hall three shots off lead

Georgia Hall is aiming to win back-to-back majors

Evian Championship first-round leaderboard -6 C Ciganda (Spa), M Torres (PR); -5 A Ernst (US); -4 SY Ryu (Kor), B Henderson (Can), N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng); -2 B Law (Eng); +1 C Hull (Eng); +6 SH Park (Kor)

England's Georgia Hall is three strokes off the lead after the first round of the Evian Championship, the final women's major of the season.

The British Open champion, 22, shot a bogey-free three-under-par 71 at Evian Resort Golf Club in France on Thursday.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Puerto Rico's Maria Torres share the lead at six under par, with American Austin Ernst a shot further back.

"I had a good round and three behind is nothing really," said Hall.

"I had it in my head as well that I wanted to be bogey-free, and that's quite a special thing round this golf course.

"I'll take that as my first round. I'm quite happy with that."

Hall's compatriot Bronte Law looked to be in contention heading into the 18th, before carding a double bogey to drop back to two under.

Meanwhile, South Korea's world number one Sung Hyun Park shot four bogeys in her opening five holes as she finished the opening round on six over par.