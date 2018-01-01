Ryder Cup 2018: Europe v United States - BBC TV, radio and online coverage

Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris is the setting for this year's Ryder Cup, the first time it has been played in France

BBC Sport has live radio commentary and daily TV highlights as Europe aim to take back the Ryder Cup.

The United States are favourites as they attempt to retain the trophy for the first time since 1993, but Justin Rose's rise to world number one is the perfect boost for Europe.

BBC Radio 5 live brings you live commentary throughout the three days of action at Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris, and there are also daily highlights on BBC Two.

There will be daily live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, with latest scores, analysis and the best of social media, plus video clips.

Schedule (all times BST)

Thursday, 27 September

13:00-14:00 - preview show on Radio 5 live

19:00-20:30 - build-up on Radio 5 live

Friday, 28 September

06:00-19:00 - day one live commentary on Radio 5 live

20:30-22:30 - day one highlights on BBC Two (21:00-23:00 in Wales)

Saturday, 29 September

06:00-12:30 & 14:30-18:00 - day two live commentary on Radio 5 live

20:30-22:30 - day two highlights on BBC Two

Sunday, 23

06:00-09:00 - build-up to the final day singles on Radio 5 live

11:00-18:00 - day three live commentary on Radio 5 live

19:30-21:30 - day three highlights on BBC Two

