Oliver Fisher shoots European Tour record 59 at Portugal Masters

Fisher scored 28 on the front nine and 31 on the final nine holes

English golfer Oliver Fisher has carded the first round of 59 in European Tour history at the Portugal Masters.

The 30-year-old made 10 birdies and an eagle for a 12-under second round in Vilamoura and just missed out on going even lower on the final hole.

"It feels great, I started great and I kept it going," said the world number 287 after his bogey-free effort.

Eighteen players have carded rounds of 60 on the European Tour, while Jim Furyk hit 58 on the PGA Tour in 2016.

Fisher, from Chingford in Essex, saw his long birdie putt at the 18th - to tie with American Furyk's mark - graze the hole.

"I'm just pleased I two-putted from 40 feet on the final green," he said after taking the tournament clubhouse lead.

Fisher started with three birdies and then eagled the par-five fifth before adding further gains on the sixth and eighth to reach the turn in 28.

He birdied the next three holes, and picked up further shots on the 15th and 17th for the lowest round in the 46 years of the European Tour.

Fisher started the day eight shots off the lead on level par, needing a strong round just to make the cut.

The European Tour posted Fisher's record scorecard and temporarily changed its Twitter handle to reflect the feat

Analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

When he turned professional in 2006 Oliver Fisher was a contemporary of Rory McIlroy and like the Northern Irishman was regarded as having huge potential.

Aged 18, he was the fifth youngest player to come through European Tour qualifying school, but his professional career has not flourished in the way that was widely anticipated.

The Essex-based pro has won only once, at the 2011 Czech Open, and is currently ranked 287 in the world having missed the cut in three of his last four tournaments.

Now, though, he can celebrate breaking a record that has stood throughout the European Tour's 46-year history by becoming the first man to shoot in the 50ss.