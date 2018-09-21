Sam Locke: Young Scot enjoys European Tour pro debut at Portugal Masters

Locke was the only Scot to make the cut at this year's Open at Carnoustie

Sam Locke feels like he belongs as he mixes it with some of golf's best at the Portugal Masters.

The 20-year-old has comfortably made the cut at on his European Tour debut at Dom Pedro Victoria GC.

The Stonehaven player is rubbing shoulders with major winners Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington and Charl Schwartzel in Vilamoura.

"Growing up, it's somewhere I've always wanted to be and now it's nice to know that I can hold my own out here," Locke told BBC Scotland.

"I'm pretty happy with the scores that I've shot. Today was a lot harder than yesterday and I didn't play very well, but yesterday was the opposite."

"My aunt and uncle, who live outside London, flew over to watch so it's been nice to see them. I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Locke won the silver medal for top amateur at the Open at Carnoustie in July and subsequently turned professional.

Since then, Paul Lawrie's protege has played in a handful of Challenge Tour events before getting the opportunity to compete at the Portugal Masters, where on Friday England's Oliver Fisher shot the first 59 in European Tour history.

Locke is five under par at the halfway stage and trails co-leaders Fisher and Lucas Herbert by seven shots.

Overall, he is loving the experience of acclimatising to being a professional golfer.

"It's a marathon not a sprint, but I'm learning loads every week," said 2017 Scottish Men's Amateur champion, who is coached by his dad Andrew.

"It's good and I'm really enjoying it. I'm learning to put four days together. You're here for the whole week whereas in amateur tournaments you're not."