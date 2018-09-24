Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman endures dismal day in Atlanta as Woods triumphs

Rory McIlroy squeezes his way out of the crowd on the 18th fairway in Atlanta amid chaotic scenes

Rory McIlroy's anticipated final-day duel with Tiger Woods at the Tour Championship failed to materialise as he crashed out of contention amid the American's momentous comeback victory.

McIlroy's hopes were over by the turn following a run of three bogeys and a double bogey in five holes.

With his driver totally misbehaving, he needed a closing birdie for a 74.

The Northern Irishman's five-under-par total left him six behind Woods who finished two clear of Billy Horschel.

As his main overnight challengers McIlroy, 29, and Justin Rose wilted, Woods increased his lead to five at one point but needed to battle to hold on following bogeys on 15 and 16.

Rose, 38, had the consolation of still securing becoming FedEx Cup champion which earned him the PGA Tour's £7.6m bonus after a final-hole birdie kept him ahead of Woods in the standings.

However, Rose's share of fourth meant that he lost the world number one ranking to Dustin Johnston who finished third in Atlanta.

Woods was earning his first victory since August 2013

McIlroy a bit-part player on final day

McIlroy was paired with Woods on the final day at East Lake but was a bit-part player in the closing stages with many of his shots on the back nine not even shown by the host broadcasters.

The former world number one's driving accuracy percentage on the final day was a shocking 21.43 as he was forced time and time again to attempt escapes from the trees during his four-over-par round.

His driving stats were in marked contrast to Woods' 64.29% with Johnson's 71.43% an even starker comparison.

After yet another missed fairway on 16, McIlroy's audible swear word led Sky commentator Rich Beem to apologise to viewers.

As is so typical of the game of golf after a dismal round, McIlroy was almost taunted at the last as he suddenly belted a glorious drive down the middle of the par five.

His share of seventh left him 13th in the overall FedEx Cup standings after a season in which his sole victory came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

The county Down man will have little time to dust himself down from Sunday's disappointment as he heads to Paris early this week for the Ryder Cup which starts on Friday morning.