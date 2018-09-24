Ryder Cup: US team 'one of the strongest' says Europe captain Thomas Bjorn

The United States are the holders of the Ryder Cup having won the last edition in 2016

Europe will face "one of the strongest American teams of all time" at the Ryder Cup this week but "do not fear anyone", says captain Thomas Bjorn.

The US team for the event, which starts on Friday, contains the winners of six of the last eight majors.

Tiger Woods will also play for the US, having won his first event for five years on Sunday.

"We don't fear anyone because we have played against them so many times before individually," Bjorn said.

"These are 24 of the best players in the world, when they go up against each other they are all capable of amazing things.

"We will go out and do what we can and play our game.

"We know this is one of the strongest American teams of all time and we have to play our best."

US captain Jim Fuyrk said Woods' win at the Tour Championship in Atlanta has brought an extra "buzz" to his team.

"Not that this event needs more energy, it is probably the biggest, the grandest event in golf, but [Woods' win] will add excitement I believe," Furyk added.

Who is playing?

Europe: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrell Hatton. Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson.

United States: Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods.

'Woods return brilliant for the game'

Tiger Woods' previous tournament win was the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2013

Woods was named as one of Furyk's wildcard picks for the event and will be back as a playing member of the US team for the first time since 2012.

The 14-time major champion has returned to fitness and form this season and his win on Sunday came less than a year after he said he might never return to competitive golf following multiple back operations.

Bjorn said Woods' return is "brilliant" for golf, adding that the sport "needs someone like him that transcends the game".

"I have spent 25 years playing professional golf with Tiger Woods on the scene," added Bjorn.

"He does so much for the game of golf. It [Woods' Tour Championship win] was brilliant to watch.

"Tiger Woods winning tournaments is brilliant and we all benefit from it.

"This tournament [the Ryder Cup] has its history, is a great battle and is 12 against 12, and that's what we are looking forward to."