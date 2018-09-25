Ryder Cup 2018: Ian Poulter inspired by Tiger Woods after return from 'low of lows'

Ian Poulter has never been part of a losing Ryder Cup team

2018 Ryder Cup Venue: Le Golf National, Paris Dates: 28-30 September Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website; daily highlights on BBC Two and online

Ian Poulter says Tiger Woods' comeback has been "inspirational" as the Englishman prepares to make his return to Europe's Ryder Cup team from the "low of lows" less than two years ago.

Poulter, 42, was only a vice-captain in 2016 following a foot injury.

He had competed for Europe at the previous five Ryder Cups, taking 14 points from 18 matches.

"It was difficult being vice-captain last time knowing how I'd helped the team in the past," said Poulter.

"This time around I felt I really wanted to make the team and felt if I worked hard, restructured things, I could definitely make this Ryder Cup team - which I have."

Poulter ended 2016 ranked 184th in the world, although that pales in comparison to American 14-time major winner Woods, who had plummeted to 1,199 at the end of 2017.

Woods, having already been named as a captain's pick by US captain Jim Furyk, marked his own comeback from injury and personal problems by claiming a first win in five years at the Tour Championship in Atlanta last weekend.

"There were definitely question marks when I was struggling a bit and I looked to see where he has been - it is quite inspirational to see how good he's come back," added Poulter, who is now ranked 34th in the world - 21 places behind Woods.

"For the Ryder Cup it is great and it is good to have Tiger Woods playing the type of golf he is playing because he makes the Ryder Cup even more special."