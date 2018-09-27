Ryder Cup: Europe's Paul Casey enjoying Le Golf National 'vibes' after decade out

Casey (right) has scored five points in three Ryder Cup appearances

A decade after he last featured at a Ryder Cup, Paul Casey is determined to "play his heart out" and remember the experience at Le Golf National.

Casey, one of European captain Thomas Bjorn's wildcard picks, scored half a point in that defeat Valhalla in 2008.

"I've missed a lot," said the 41-year-old. "I miss putting the clothes on in the morning, I miss that first tee.

"But the most is missing the vibes, the team, how close you get with these guys, and become really good friends."

The Englishman, who was part of victorious teams in 2004 and 2006, has scored five points in his three Ryder Cup appearances.

He missed out on a wildcard in 2010 despite being ranked seventh in the world, but says his form was not good enough to be in contention for a place in the following two tournaments.

Casey then ruled himself out last time around by declining to rejoin the European Tour but he says he felt it was a "matter of when" he would make another team after making himself eligible again.

Now world number 21, Casey says the event has become "grander, bigger and amped up" in his absence, and understands this could be his last one on home soil.

"I want to make sure I pay attention to it and enjoy it, deliver points," he said. "Play my heart out, but enjoy it at the same time.

"Ryder Cups in the past have gone so quickly, I want to make sure I remember this.

"At 41, I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get to play another European-based Ryder Cup.

"I don't want this to be my last European-based Ryder Cup, but plain and simple, at 41, it's got a chance that it is."

Coffee and carts - Olesen's Ryder Cup experience

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen secured the final automatic qualification spot in the European team when he won the Made in Denmark event earlier this month.

The 28-year-old is good friends with compatriot and captain Bjorn, who he says "took him under his wing" when he first joined the European Tour.

Olesen and Bjorn both live in London and spend time together away from the course watching football and having dinner.

Bjorn even took the world number 45 with him to Hazeltine to drive his buggy when he was one of Europe's vice-captains two years ago.

"It's the toughest job I've had for sure," laughed Olesen.

"Driving Thomas' buggy was difficult. He was very demanding, so I was running around - I had to go into the clubhouse more than a few times for coffee, which was really difficult on a European cart.

"It was a great experience for me, seeing behind the scenes, seeing what the captains do, vice captains - you realise how tough of a job they actually have to pick the teams."

And Olesen hopes that experience of being at the 2016 Ryder Cup can help him come the first tee in France.

"I'm going to be nervous, no doubt about it," he said.

"I will just try to embrace the moment and do my best. I enjoy being nervous, so that's a great feeling to have."