BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Tommy Fleetwood & Francesco Molinari win first point for Europe
Fleetwood & Molinari birdie three in a row to win first European point
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari birdie three holes in a row to claim Europe's first point at the Ryder Cup, beating Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed 3&1 in fourballs.
