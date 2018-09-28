BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Francesco Molinari birdie gives Europe 5-3 lead to complete afternoon rout
A birdie from Francesco Molinari completes a 5&4 victory over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas to put Europe into a 5-3 lead at the end of day one at the Ryder Cup.
