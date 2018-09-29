BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Tommy Fleetwood & Francesco Molinari win two of first three holes

'Moliwood' continue surge to win two of first three holes

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari win two of their first three holes in their foursomes tie with Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau on the second day of the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup 2018

