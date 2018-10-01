Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn harnessed 'unique European spirit' to produce emphatic win

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryder Cup 2018: How Europe secured victory over the United States

For all the efforts of the United States' so-called taskforce, the result was the same. For Tom Watson at Gleneagles, read Jim Furyk in France - an American skipper completely out-thought by his European counterpart.

Huge credit should go to Thomas Bjorn for getting the most from what turned out to be a wonderfully balanced team. They produced an emphatic victory beyond anyone's expectations.

Indeed, the seven-point winning margin surpassed by a point the gap achieved by Paul McGinley's side in Scotland four years ago. The Irishman's meticulous and inspirational leadership then has been held up as the benchmark of golfing captaincy.

Bjorn emerges from Le Golf National with a similar level of credit.

His wildcard selection of Sergio Garcia raised eyebrows but resulted in the Spaniard surpassing Sir Nick Faldo at the top of Europe's individual points list.

The Danish skipper's pairings proved inspired as they calmly clawed their way back from 3-1 down after the first morning. And his batting order for the final day intelligently put Europe's strongest stars against US players struggling for form.

But most of all, Bjorn harnessed the unique European spirit that rarely fails to come to the fore at Ryder Cups. Garcia was at the heart of that, which is why he was picked.

America still trail in the spirit stakes, despite the in-depth analysis and preparation of the taskforce that became their Ryder Cup committee. Yes, they romped to victory at Hazeltine two years ago, but they are still severely lacking in away matches.

The celebrations told their own story; Tommy Fleetwood held aloft amid unbridled joy, tears of triumph from the likes of Molinari and Garcia, and Rory McIlroy sprinting from one group hug to another. They showed how much this win meant to supreme individual players.

Fleetwood had shared in a sensational partnership with Molinari, winning four out of four matches on the first two days. The Italian fittingly secured the winning point at the 16th when Phil Mickelson dumped his tee shot in the water.

The Open champion became the first European player to secure a maximum return of five points, an extraordinary contribution and a brilliant call by Bjorn to pair him with the laid-back, long-haired rookie Fleetwood.

At no point was Molinari required to go to the closing two holes, so convincing were his five wins.

Ryder Cup 2018: Francesco Molinari win claims Ryder Cup victory for Europe

Mickelson a wasted wildcard

In contrast, Mickelson summed up the American effort with that desultory shot into the drink that sealed their defeat. So poor was the five-time major champion's form, Furyk felt he could only use him in two matches.

The skipper had picked his friend among four wildcards that all made perfect sense. There was no way Furyk could not have selected Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau or Tony Finau.

Mickelson's standing also made it impossible for him not to be selected for a 12th Ryder Cup. But, given his lack of summer form, surely he should have spared Furyk and done the big thing by admitting someone such as Xander Schauffele would be a better option?

The 48-year-old left-hander should have taken himself out of the reckoning. Instead, he believes he can play again at Whistling Straits in two years' time. It seems likely he will have to qualify, having wasted this wildcard.

With hindsight, Woods' victory at last week's Tour Championship was counter-productive for his country. It left him running on empty.

After such a stirring comeback season, losing four out of four was out of keeping and his workload should have been better managed.

It is no surprise Justin Thomas was the top points-scorer for the Americans - he was the only one who came over to play the French Open last June. His course management was astute, his passion for the job more than evident, and he yielded four out of five points.

But Furyk should have asked more of players such as Webb Simpson. This course was made for the Players' champion and he won two points from a possible three.

Finau took to the Ryder Cup from the moment he dispatched the first drive on Friday morning. He was another player underused as he emerged with two wins from three matches.

Poulter passion epitomises European efforts

Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson feature in final day best shots

Bjorn expertly managed the likes of Paul Casey - limiting him to the fourballs - and Henrik Stenson, who claimed a maximum return from two foursomes with Justin Rose, and an emphatic singles win against Bubba Watson.

And then there was Ian Poulter. 'The Postman' ended up in a post-box outfit in the celebrations, but only after the Ryder Cup had been signed, sealed and delivered thanks in large part to his unique passion.

The Englishman inspired McIlroy out of a first-morning funk in the afternoon fourballs on Friday, and maintained his unbeaten singles record by taking down world number one Dustin Johnson. It was vintage Poulter, a captain's dream.

And that's what the aftermath must feel like for Bjorn and his merry men. Another stunning victory for Europe as they took full advantage of home-course set-up.

That was a big factor, but America came to France knowing what to expect. The difference was they lacked the nous and gameplan to deal with it.

That's why their losing run on this side of the pond will have risen to 29 years before they have another chance to win on their travels.

Europe, meanwhile, march on having administered yet another thrashing to the old enemy. The next objective is to repeat that on their travels in two years' time.