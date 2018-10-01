BBC Sport - Graeme McDowell eyes Ryder Cup return and future captaincy role

McDowell eyes Ryder Cup return and future captaincy role

  • From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell says his vice-captaincy role has whetted his appetite for playing again at the Ryder Cup while he also "would love" to captain Europe in the future.

The Northern Irishman, 39, was one of Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains at Le Golf National just outside Paris as Europe thrashed the United States 17½-10½.

"I really want to play again in two years time," the four-time Ryder Cup player told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Top videos

Video

McDowell eyes Ryder Cup return and future captaincy role

  • From the section Golf
Video

Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness month

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fury and Wilder are separated during news conference

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 today

Video

'I can withstand anything' - Fury and Wilder on heavyweight title fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Palace's lack of discipline worries Hodgson

Video

How Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

Top Stories