Stephanie Meadow: Northern Ireland golfer regains LPGA Tour card

Stephanie Meadow made her professional debut in 2014

Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow has regained her LPGA Tour card for 2019 with a tie for eighth in the IOA Golf Classic in Florida.

The 26-year-old had a bogey-free final round of 67 on Sunday to remain fourth in the Volvik Race for the Card standings.

Meadow made four birdies to finish two-under-par in Florida, six shots behind winner Ruixin Liu of China.

It was a 12th top 25 finish this season for the Jordanstown woman.

Meadow lost her LPGA Tour membership for the 2018 season after suffering a stress fracture in her lower back last year.

When she was set to take a medical exemption, it was too late to regain even partial status.

Meadow won the IOA Championship with a play-off victory in April, which was one of eight top 10 finishes this season.

She joins Lui and Dottie Ardina in securing her LPGA Tour card for next year with just this week's Symetra Tour Championship to play.

Meadow finished third when she made her professional debut at the US Women's Open in 2014, but suffered a dip in form following the death of her father a year later.