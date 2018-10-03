Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell Hatton eyes three-in-a-row

Can Tyrrell Hatton get his hands on the Dunhill Links trophy for the third year running?

Tyrrell Hatton is not worried about Ryder Cup fatigue as he sets his sights on a hat-trick of wins at at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Englishman, 26, made his debut as Europe thrashed the USA by seven points at Le Golf National in France.

His bid for a place on the team was given a boost by his second successive Dunhill Links victory last year.

"I'll have to see what happens but I don't feel too bad after Sunday's celebrations," he said.

"I feel like my game is in a good place. I'll be trying my best this week to make it three in a row."

The championship is played over Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and St Andrews, with each professional paired with an amateur for the duration of the tournament as a team competition runs alongside the main event.

After three rounds, the field is reduced to 60 pros including ties and the leading 20 pro-am teams, with the final round being played at St Andrews' Old Course.

Hatton, who will play with former Netherlands international footballer Ruud Gullit, said: "It's definitely more relaxed than other weeks, which I guess helps me."

Hatton has good memories of the Old Course

Having contributed one point from three outings in Europe's Ryder Cup success, Hatton is keen to repeat the experience.

"I'll certainly try my best to be on the team in two years' time," he said. "The guys said last week, once you play one Ryder Cup, that you never want to miss the team again.

"I actually loved last week, being part of the team is very special."

Tommy Fleetwood is the only other member of the victorious European team taking part, while US players Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau are stopping off in Scotland on their way home from France.

Finau was six under par for 14 holes in his singles victory over Fleetwood, while Koepka shot a four-under round in his halved match with Paul Casey.

Fleetwood, who had earlier delivered four points from four in his partnership with Francesco Molinari, said last weekend had been the "number one experience I've ever had as a golfer".

"There's still things that are there that I'd like to do and like to achieve and improving your golf game," said last season's Race to Dubai champion.

"So there's still plenty of things to reset and look forward to and take that amazing experience and try and build on it."