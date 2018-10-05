International Crown: England beat Taiwan in Incheon to go top of their group

Hall beat Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes at August's British Open to claim her first major title

England have dodged heavy rain and high winds to climb to the top of their pool at the typhoon-hit International Crown event in South Korea.

Fourball pairs Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and Charley Hull and Georgia Hall both beat their Taiwanese opponents.

England are above South Korea in Pool A and need a top-two finish to make Sunday's final singles round.

The day's tee times were shifted forward to avoid the worst of the rain.

However, with Typhoon Kong-rey approaching the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, heavy rain fell throughout and play was eventually suspended.

By then Law and Shadoff had comfortably seen off Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao 6&4, while Hull and British Open champion Hall had won 2&1 against Hsu Wei-ling and Teresa Lu.

The United States lead Pool B on six points after the defending champions beat Thailand in their two early matches, while Sweden sit two points behind following a split of their games against Japan.