Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell Hatton one ahead of Marcus Fraser

Hatton birdied the 18th at St Andrews to reach 14 under

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship third-round leaderboard -14 T Hatton (Eng); -13 M Fraser (Aus); -11 S Gallacher (Sco), T Fleetwood (Eng); -10 A Pavan (Ita), L Bjerregaard (Den); -9 B Stone (SA), M Schwab (Aut), E Molinari (It), T Pulkkanen (Fin), B Koepka (US) Selected others: -6 P Harrington (Ire); -4 E Els (SA) Full leaderboard (external)

Tyrrell Hatton will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he seeks a third successive win in the event.

The 26-year-old Englishman, the world number 26, began day three one off the lead but made two eagles in a six-under 66 at St Andrews to reach 14 under par.

At Carnoustie, Australian Marcus Fraser returned a 67 to move second.

Ryder Cup favourite Tommy Fleetwood dropped two late shots in a 67 and shares third with Stephen Gallacher.

Hatton is now 61 under for his last 11 rounds in the tournament and is aiming to join Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Nick Faldo as players to have won a European Tour event three times in a row.

Fraser, 40, who claimed the last of his three European titles in 2016, birdied three of the last four holes.

Scotsman Gallacher, 43, won this title in 2004 for his first European Tour victory and moved into contention again with a bogey free 66 at St Andrews.

Fleetwood had seven birdies and was only one behind Hatton but had consecutive bogeys from the 16th and then failed to birdie the 18th at St Andrews having driven the green on the par four.

"I want my picture on the bridge with the trophy," 27-year-old world number 12 Fleetwood said. "It's a tournament I want on my resume."

Joint second-round leaders Andrea Pavan and Lucas Bjerregaard both had rounds of 71 at Carnoustie and share fifth at 10 under, Bjerregaard recovering from a triple bogey seven at the sixth.

US Open champion Brooks Koepka had 10 birdies in a 65 at St Andrews and is in a group at nine under also featuring Edoardo Molinari, elder brother of another Ryder Cup favourite, Francesco.

Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher, runner-up to Hatton in the past two years, had seven birdies in a 66 at St Andrews, and after beginning the week with a 75, moved into a share of 12th, seven shots off the lead.

Sunday's finale at St Andrews will see a Shotgun Start - where each group will start at 08:30 BST from different holes - in an attempt to combat 40mph winds expected later in the day on the Fife coast.