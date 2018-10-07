International Crown: England finish joint-second behind hosts South Korea

South Korea finished with 15 points to win the International Crown title

England finished second at the eight-nation International Crown alongside the United States, as hosts South Korea won the trophy for the first time.

British Open champion Georgia Hall and Charley Hull won their singles matches, but it was not enough to overhaul the top seeds, who won by four points.

The event was hit by typhoon Kong-rey, with no play possible on Saturday, and South Korea went into Sunday two clear.

Thailand finished fourth, with Sweden in fifth.

Hall beat American Cristie Kerr 2&1, while Hull edged out Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum one up in the final-day singles.

Kim In-kyung of South Korea finished two up on Bronte Law, and Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg beat Ewart Shadoff one up.