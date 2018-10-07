Alfred Dunhill Championship: Lucas Bjerregaard denies Tyrrell Hatton by one shot

Bjerregaard had six birdies in bracing final day conditions

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard -15 L Bjerregaard (Den); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -12 T Pulkkanen (Fin); -10 A Pavan (Ita), H Li (Chn); -9 P Harrington (Ire), T Finau (US), L Herbert (Aus), B Koepka (US) Selected others: -8 S Gallacher (Sco), M Fraser (Aus); -4 R Fisher (Eng); -2 E Els (SA); +7 T Pieters (Bel)

Tyrrell Hatton lost a four-shot lead on the back nine as Denmark's Lucas Bjerregarrd won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by a single shot.

Seeking a third successive win in the event, Hatton was one ahead going into the final round, which saw each group start at 08:30 BST from different tees.

But he bogeyed four of the last nine holes for a level par 72 and a 14 under total alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Bjerregaard returned a 67 at St Andrews to seal his second European Tour title.

Four shots behind overnight, the 27-year-old world number 92 began his final round at the 18th on the Old Course under the "Shotgun Start" system and made the first of six birdies.

He was six adrift with 12 holes to play but when he rolled in a birdie putt from the edge of the 16th green he was two clear and a dropped shot at his final hole, the infamous Road Hole 17th, could not deny him the title.

"It didn't really look like I was ever in it today, it looked like Tyrrell was going to take off with it," said Bjerregaard, whose other title was the 2017 Portugal Masters.

"I was trucking away at it. I've been playing well for a little while and I played really well today and I'm really pleased that it was enough."

In cold, gusting winds which prompted the unusual start, Hatton, who played the course in conventional 1-18 formation, recorded four consecutive birdies from the third.

But after four bogeys in seven holes from the 10th, he missed a 12-foot birdie chance to force a play-off on the final green.

Ryder Cup colleague Fleetwood dropped only one shot in a final day 69 to share second.