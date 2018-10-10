Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood backs Padraig Harrington for 2020 European captaincy

Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington played together in six European Ryder Cup teams

Lee Westwood has ruled himself out of contention to be the 2020 European Ryder Cup captain and is backing Padraig Harrington for the role.

Westwood, 45, had previously expressed an interest in captaining the team at Whistling Straits but is now prepared to wait until the 2022 match in Rome.

"I'd like to be playing in two years' time," Westwood told Sky Sports.

"I think Padraig Harrington is the ideal candidate for the captaincy. I'd prefer to do it in Rome if possible."

Harrington and Westwood were both vice-captains to Thomas Bjorn for the Le Golf National triumph last month.

Three-time major winner Harrington, 47, is the favourite to succeed Bjorn in two year's time but Westwood, Europe's fifth-highest points winner in the competition's history, was thought to be the Irishman's main rival.

Instead, Westwood is now focused on his bid to take charge of the team when the biennial contest returns to Europe at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Rome.

Committee to discuss captaincy in December

The European captain is selected by a panel featuring European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, a member of the Tour's players committee and the previous three captains - Bjorn, Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley.

Bjorn, who will play alongside Harrington and Bjorn for the first two rounds of this week's British Masters at Walton Heath, has admitted that Harrington is now the front-runner for the job.

"There's a process to go through and I think you've got to look at are we covering all bases," said Bjorn.

"But I've always said when you've got somebody that's a three-time major champion and has the pedigree that Padraig has and holds the respect of the players that he does, it would be difficult to see him not doing it at some stage.

"If he wants it this time around, it's difficult to get around that he is very much the favourite to get the job."

The selection panel is due to meet in December to discuss the appointment of the next captain.