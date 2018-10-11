Charley Hull: English golfer in contention at South Korean LPGA event

Charley Hull won the prestigious LPGA season-ending tour event in 2016

KEB Hana Bank Championship first-round leaderboard -7 N Hataoka (Jpn); -5 C Hull, D Kang (US); -4 M Lee (Aus), S Park (SKor); -3 J Kim (SKor), Y Liu (Chn), A Anderson (US), HN Jang (SKor), A Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others: -2 L Ko (NZ); E B Law (Eng); B Lincicome (US), L Thompson (US); +1 C Kerr (US) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after day one of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.

The 22-year-old carded an eagle, seven birdies and four bogeys to finish on five-under-par 67, with Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the lead on seven under.

Hull, who drove the green on the short par-four 15th to set up an eagle, said afterwards: "I hit it close and holed some putts.

"Although I had some three-putts, I am pretty happy with the way I played."

First-round leader Hataoka said: "I nailed a lot of long putts today and read the greens really well."

American Danielle Kang is also on five under, with Australia's Minjee Lee on four under alongside home favourite and world number one Sung Hyun Park.