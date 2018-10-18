Bruntsfield - world's fourth oldest golf club - votes for women members after 257 years

Bruntsfield is undergoing a £1.2m redevelopment

Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society - the fourth oldest golf club in the world - has become the latest to permit women members after a vote.

The Edinburgh club, founded in 1761, has revealed that 83.7% of members casting their vote on Thursday were in favour of the change.

Captain Mike Smith said: "This is an historic occasion for the society.

"This change, together with a £1.2m investment in our course, will ensure we are well positioned for the future."

Bruntsfield follows in the footsteps of the R&A and others, including The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, Royal Troon, Royal Aberdeen and Panmure, in deciding to break with tradition and admit female members.

The club revealed that 67% of all members eligible to vote participated.

Meanwhile, the course's redevelopment is due to be complete by April.