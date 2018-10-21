Hero Women's Indian Open: Becky Morgan wins maiden professional title

Becky Morgan turned professional in 2000 after a successful amateur career

Indian Open final leaderboard -7 B Morgan (Wal); -5 C Hedwall (Swe), C Wolf (Aut), F Johnson (Eng), N Larsen (Den); -1 P Thanapolboonyaras (Tha), S Sangchan (Tha), N Komulainen (Fin), Selected others: +1 L Taylor (Eng); +3 K Macdonald (Sco), L Young (Eng); +4 H Burke (Eng), E Givens (Eng); +5 L Hall (Wal) Full leaderboard (external)

Wales' Becky Morgan secured her first professional title with a two-shot win at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Morgan, 44, had shared the overnight lead with England's Ellie Givens and Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark.

She shot a three-under 69 in Sunday's final round to finish on seven under, ahead of Broch Larsen, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, Austrian Christine Wolf and Felicity Johnson of England.

It was her 119th tournament on the Ladies European Tour.

She had tied for second at the Indian Open in 2015, one of 22 top-10 finishes.

"It's taken me 18 years and it's a mixture of excitement and relief that finally I have done it," Morgan said.

"I didn't look at the scoreboard until the 18th green because I knew anything could happen.

"I knew I was doing fairly well because I was playing well - but I kept to myself and let it happen."