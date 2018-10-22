Becky Morgan: Welsh golfer delighted to end 18-year trophy drought

Becky Morgan was a member of the British and Irish side in the 1998 and 2000 Curtis Cup

When Becky Morgan made her professional debut as a golfer, Craig David was number one in the charts, plotting his week from Monday to Sunday, and a 25-year-old Tiger Woods was dominating the sport in unbelievable fashion.

But while Woods has won 80 times on the US PGA Tour, accrued 14 majors and also notched up 40 European Tour victories, the story is not quite the same for Morgan, who claimed a maiden victory on Sunday after 18 years of effort.

Wales' Morgan secured her first professional title with a two-shot win at the Hero Women's Indian Open, her first success at the 119th time of asking on the Ladies European Tour alone.

The Abergavenny golfer has finished in the top 10 on 22 occasions, but admitted she had started to believe she would never taste victory, having competed in Europe and on the LPGA Tour in the USA.

"Winning a tournament was the one thing in my career that I had not done, so it is lovely to get the monkey off my back, so to speak," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I am happy, I am sure at some point it is going to sink in.

"I have had some chances over the years, but I haven't capitalised on them.

"I am still processing the whole thing, but I didn't look at the scoreboard until the final green.

"It is such an amazing feeling."

Morgan, who claimed victory by two strokes, admits she had started to fear never tasting victory, having won the prize of 65,278 euros

"Every time I have put myself in contention, it would always be in the back on my mind, the fact that I hadn't won," she explained.

"I am not sure where the trophy will reside, but I will certainly have a party with my family to celebrate.

"If I had never won a title I would have finished my career feeling unfulfilled, 100%.

"I would probably in the past not have said that, but it has always been in the back of my mind.

"A lot of my peers have won multiple times and I hadn't got over the finish line.

"So to actually finally achieve it is an amazing feeling, my career highlight."