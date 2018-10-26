WGC-HSBC Champions: Rory McIlroy 16 behind in Shanghai after error-ridden 77

Rory McIlroy faces a long two days in Shanghai in the no-cut event

Rory McIlroy dropped 16 off the pace at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai after his error-ridden five-over-par 77 second round on Friday.

After starting the day eight off the pace, McIlroy went in to turn in 35 after three birdies and two bogeys.

But a bogey at his 10th hole, the first, was then followed by a triple bogey at the second after he found water on two occasions.

A double bogey followed at the seventh as he dropped 16 behind Tony Finau.

McIlroy's woes at the second came after he had struck a perfect drive which left him only a short iron into the par five.

However, the world number five's second shot flew over the green into a water hazard. He then duffed his attempted chip as his ball trickled again into the same hazard.

The former world number one is sharing 58th place in the 77-strong field heading into the final two days of the no-cut event.

McIlroy has not earned a victory since triumphing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the US in March.

The 29-year-old shared second place at the Open Championship in July and secured top-10 finishes at the final two play-offs events in the US before helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup in France.

Finau's 67 put him on 11 under and three ahead of English duo Tommy Fleetwood [68] and Justin Rose [67] plus overnight leader Patrick Reed [72].