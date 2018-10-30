David Law: Scottish golfer close to 'dream' qualification for European Tour

David Law won the Scottish Hydro Challenge in June

David Law goes into the Challenge Tour Grand Final within touching distance of realising the dream he has held for the last 12 years.

The 27-year-old is one of four Scots currently in the top 15 in the Road to Ras Al Khaimah rankings.

If they remain there they will secure a place on the main European Tour.

"I would be pinching myself for sure," Law told BBC Scotland. "It would mean everything for me and my family. It has been a dream of mine since I was 15."

The Aberdonian admits a family tragedy changed his outlook on life.

"We lost our son last year, in July," he said ahead of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates. "It was a hard time. Since then, golf has been secondary to that.

"You sort of realise it is not as important as you think it is. I think it has helped this year having a bit more of a laid-back approach to it."

Grant Forrest lies eighth in the rankings, Liam Johnston is 10th, Law is two places further back and Robert MacIntrye is in 13th.

However, Law admits that much can change depending on where they finish at Al Hamra Golf Club on 3 November.

"I just need to go out and try and do my best to win the tournament," he said. "There's a few things that could happen.

"I could finish last and be OK. I could finish 20th and not be OK, so the easiest thing for me to do is for me to go out and try my best and finish as high as possible.

"I need to keep my eye on the ball this week and hopefully we can celebrate after."