Justin Rose reclaims world number one spot with win in Turkey

The Turkish Open is Justin Rose's 19th professional career title

Turkish Open final-round leaderboard -17 J Rose (Eng), H Li (Chn); -15 T Detry (Bel), A Otaegui (Spa); -14 M Kaymer (Ger), L Bjerregaard (Den); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Olesen (Den), D Willett (Eng) Selected others: -12 S Horsfield (Eng); -6 P Harrington (Ire), L Westwood (Eng); -5 A Rai (Eng), A Johnson (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Justin Rose has reclaimed his world number one ranking after winning the Turkish Open.

Rose, 38, beat Li Haotong, of China, in a play-off - after both finished on 17 under par - for his 19th career win as he returned to the top of the rankings.

He initially got there in September, holding the position for a week before American Brooks Koepka replaced him.

This is the first time that Rose has defended a tour title, after winning in Belek in 2017.

Rose, a former US Open winner, posted a final round of 68, three under par, to finish tied with China's Li on the Regnum Caya course, before the 23-year-old bogeyed the extra hole in the play-off.

Li had led by three shots heading into the last day.

Rose was part of the triumphant European Ryder Cup team, who beat the United States by 17½ points to 10½ in Paris.