Nedbank Challenge: Sergio Garcia leads by two as Ross Fisher shoots round of the day

Third round leaderboard -10 Garcia (Spa); -8 Oosthuizen (SA); -7 Detry (Bel), Westwood (Eng), Korhonen (Fin); -6 Fisher (Eng) Selected others: -2 Wallace (Eng), Lowry (Ire); -1 Fitzpatrick (Eng), Johnson (Eng); +1 McIlroy (NI); +5 Willett (Eng)

Spain's Sergio Garcia leads the Nedbank Golf Challenge by two shots, while England's Ross Fisher carded the best score of the third round in Sun City.

Former Masters champion Garcia, 38, is on 10 under after his one-under par 71, with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen remaining on eight under after his 72.

A 69 saw England's former world number one Lee Westwood move into a three-way tie for third place on seven under.

Fisher eagled the 10th in his five-under 67 and is fourth on six under.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who needs a top-two finish to stay in with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai, is 10 shots off the pace on level par, after a one-over 73.

Two-time champion Garcia is eyeing a second win in a row after winning the Valderrama Masters. He has nine wins from his previous 14 54-hole leads on the European Tour.