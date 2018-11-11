Rory McIlroy: Four-time major winner shares 21st spot at Nedbank Challenge

Rory McIlroy suffered a triple bogey at the third on Sunday after finding the trees

Rory McIlroy finished in a share of 21st place at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa after firing an eventful one-under-par final round of 71.

McIlroy's round included a triple bogey seven at the third after finding trees.

He also carded an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys as his unlikely hopes of catching Race to Dubai leader Francesco Molinari finally evaporated.

McIlroy needed at least a runner-up finish to keep alive his chances of earning the European number one spot.

This season's European Tour will conclude with next week's World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Eighth-placed McIlroy went into the Sun City event almost £1.75m behind Molinari in the Race to Dubai with the Italian set to take a lead of just under £1m from Ryder Cup partner and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood into the concluding event.

England's Lee Westwood was set for victory in South African after moving to 15 under following an eagle and six birdies at the Gary Player Country Club.

That left him on 15 under par late in his round and two ahead of home player Louis Oosthuizen with overnight leader Sergio Garcia three off the pace.