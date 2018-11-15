European Tour: Marc Warren retains card as Duncan Stewart misses out by a shot

Marc Warren has been a regular on the European Tour since 2006, but has seen his ranking drop to 130

Scot Marc Warren has retained his European Tour card for a 14th consecutive year after coming through six rounds of Qualifying School.

The 37-year-old shot a two-under-par round of 69 at the Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain to finish 17 under overall.

That left him 19th, with the top 25 earning their cards for the new season, which starts in a fortnight.

Duncan Stewart agonisingly missed out on his card by a single shot.

Stewart, 34, carded a three-under 68 to finish on 15 under in joint-28th, with those 16 under and better all qualifying.

Fellow Scots Connor Syme, who has just completed his first year on the Tour, and Craig Ross finished on 10 under and nine under respectively to also miss out.

Warren will join nine other Scots on the European Tour next season.

Russell Knox, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Jamieson, David Drysdale and Richie Ramsay all retained their cards this year, while Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, Robert MacIntyre and David Law qualified via the Challenge Tour..