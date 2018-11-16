Richard Bland: European Tour card loss not end of road for English golfer

Richard Bland finished 163rd on the European Tour Race To Dubai standings this season

Richard Bland has no plans to retire despite losing his European Tour card for the first time in 16 years.

The 45-year-old, from Southampton, failed to make the cut at a final qualifying school event in Tarragona, Spain earlier this week.

"It's tough and incredibly disappointing, but I certainly don't feel it's the end of the road," Bland told BBC Radio Solent.

"I don't think it's time to bring down the curtain on anything."

Bland plans to take some time off from the game in the immediate term before plotting his bid to reclaim his tour card in 2019.

"I've not looked into the events I'll be able to play that much yet," he said. "They are going to be smaller events with smaller fields, but they still represent opportunities.

"I can also go and play on the Challenger Tour if that's the avenue I chose to go down.

"There's still some doors open. They're not as lucrative as others, but it's up to me to play to the level I know I can still play at.

"If I do that, I firmly believe in 2020 I'll be back on the European Tour."

Bland's poor 2018 saw him slip to 672 on the official World Golf rankings just two years after he made it to the season-ending Race To Dubai and finished fourth at the British Masters the same year.