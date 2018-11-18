CME Group Tour Championship: Lexi Thompson wins LPGA season finale

World number 26 Thompson lost to Ariya Jutanugarn by one stroke in 2017

CME Group Tour Championship: Final leaderboard -18 Thompson (US); -14 N. Korda (US); -13 Lincicome (US), SY Ryu (Kor); -12 A. Jutanugarn (Tha), Ko (Nzl), Alex (US), Ciganda (Spa); -10 Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -9 Henderson (Can), SY Kim (Kor); -7 Kang (US), J. Korda (US); -6 Hull (Eng)

Lexi Thompson won the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship to erase memories of last year's loss.

The American, 23, fired a two-under-par 70 to beat compatriot Nelly Korda by four strokes in Naples, Florida.

Thompson missed out by one stroke in 2017 to Thailand's world number one Ariya Jutanugarn, who tied for fifth to clinch the $1m season points prize.

England's Charley Hull, on the course where she won her first LPGA title in 2016, hit a 73 to finish tied 15th.