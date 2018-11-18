RSM Classic: Charles Howell III ends 4,291-day wait for PGA Tour win

Charles Howell III wins the RSM Classic
Howell's victory was his first on the PGA Tour since winning the Nissan Open in February 2007
RSM Classic final leaderboard (US unless stated)
-19 Howell III, Rodgers - Howell III won at second play-off hole;-18 Simpson; -17 Blaum, List; -16 Champ; -15 Z Johnson, Kisner, Uihlein, Wright
Selected others: -14 McDowell (NI); -10 Els (SA)
Full leaderboard

Charles Howell III ended an 11-year wait for a PGA Tour win by claiming victory at the second play-off hole of the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia.

The 39-year-old holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th to edge out fellow American Patrick Rodgers.

After two rounds, Rodgers was 12 shots off the lead but shot an eight-under-par 62 to join Howell (67) on 19 under.

Compatriot Webb Simpson was a shot further back, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell finished tied for 11th.

Rodgers' strong finish, which included an 85-foot birdie putt at the 12th, saw the 26-year-old set a final 36-hole record for the PGA Tour with an aggregate of 123.

