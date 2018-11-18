RSM Classic: Charles Howell III ends 4,291-day wait for PGA Tour win

Howell's victory was his first on the PGA Tour since winning the Nissan Open in February 2007

RSM Classic final leaderboard (US unless stated) -19 Howell III, Rodgers - Howell III won at second play-off hole;-18 Simpson; -17 Blaum, List; -16 Champ; -15 Z Johnson, Kisner, Uihlein, Wright Selected others: -14 McDowell (NI); -10 Els (SA) Full leaderboard

Charles Howell III ended an 11-year wait for a PGA Tour win by claiming victory at the second play-off hole of the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia.

The 39-year-old holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th to edge out fellow American Patrick Rodgers.

After two rounds, Rodgers was 12 shots off the lead but shot an eight-under-par 62 to join Howell (67) on 19 under.

Compatriot Webb Simpson was a shot further back, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell finished tied for 11th.

Rodgers' strong finish, which included an 85-foot birdie putt at the 12th, saw the 26-year-old set a final 36-hole record for the PGA Tour with an aggregate of 123.