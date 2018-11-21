Golf: Connor Syme says losing tour card could be the making of him

Connor Syme

Connor Syme believes losing his European Tour card will be the making of him - and that he will come back stronger.

The 23-year-old from Drumoig missed out on his final chance to retain his card at Qualifying School after finishing in a tie for 57th.

Syme has Challenge Tour playing rights, but admits he has suffered a setback.

"Although it's a setback I definitely feel I can come back stronger from this," Syme said.

"I feel like I have definitely moved forward as a golfer - it's hopefully going to be the making of me, that's how we're looking at it as a team."

Q-School was the path the Scot took to gain his first European Tour card last season, but Syme says not replicating that success this year is not a massive concern for him.

"Coming straight out of amateur golf, I was ahead of schedule having my European Tour card straight away," Syme added.

"Having a second place, and another couple of high top-15 finishes gives me confidence I can definitely do it at that level - the consistency was what let me down this year."