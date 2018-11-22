World Cup of Golf: England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter in joint lead

Poulter (left) and Hatton were both part of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team

World Cup of Golf leaderboard -10 Australia, England, South Korea; -9 Belgium, Denmark, Malaysia; -8 Ireland, India Selected others:-6 United States Full leaderboard

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter hold a share of the lead after the first round of the World Cup of Golf in Australia.

In the opening round of fourballs, the pair shot a bogey-free 10-under par round of 62 in Melbourne.

They are level with Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith as well as South Korean duo Kim Si-woo and An Byeong-hun.

The two-man teams compete in alternate shot foursomes in Friday's round two.

Australia have been paired with England on Friday, one day before both countries meet in a rugby union match at Twickenham.

"You've got the Ashes and the rugby and all that," said Smith. "So yeah, there is a rivalry. We're looking forward to that."

Hatton and Poulter are aiming to win a third title in the event for England and first since Paul Casey and Luke Donald won the 2004 tournament, which was held in Spain.

"You can't make bogeys in this format and be happy," said Poulter. "It's about attacking the golf course and making as many birdies as you can."

Denmark are the defending champions and their team of Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen are on nine under, along with Belgium and Malaysia.