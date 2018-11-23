World Cup of Golf: Rain hampers Ireland's Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry

Ireland's Dunne and Lowry were two shots off the lead after the first round at the World Cup of Golf

World Cup of Golf leaderboard -10 Belgium, South Korea; -8 Italy, India, Malaysia, England; -7 Mexico; -6 Scotland, Australia Selected others: -4 Ireland; -1 Wales; +1 USA Full leaderboard (external)

Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry struggled to keep pace with the leaders during a rain-soaked second round at the World Cup of Golf in Australia.

The Irish pair have slipped down to field to four under par after a round of 76 in testing conditions.

Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry joined South Korean duo Kim Si-woo and An Byeong-hun in the lead on 10 under par after second day foursomes.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter are in a tie for third place.

Hatton and Poulter also struggled to cope with the strong wind and rain in Melbourne as they carded a two-over 74 to join Italy, India and Malaysia on eight under par.

Dunne and Lowry were unable to build on their promising opening round on Thursday as the Irish pair failed to card a single birdie in conditions that left the course water-logged in places.

Back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes left Dunne and Lowry on three over par for the day, having dropped just one shot on the front nine, and another bogey on the par-four 16th saw them join defending champions Denmark in a share of 12th place.

Scotland's Russell Knox and Martin Laird are on six under after a second-round 71 while the Welsh pair of Stuart Manley and Bradley Dredge are 20th on the leaderboard after a 73.