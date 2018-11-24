World Cup of Golf: Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry extend lead

Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry now stand five shots ahead of Mexico and South Korea

World Cup of Golf leaderboard -19 Belgium; -14 Mexico, South Korea; -13 Sweden, Australia, England; -11 Canada, Ireland, Scotland Selected others:-7 Wales; -5 USA Full leaderboard (external)

Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry take a five-shot lead into the final round of the World Cup of Golf after a nine-under 63 in Melbourne.

The pair, who had three birdies and an eagle in four holes during round three's fourballs, are 19 under.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who won last week's Australian Open, shot 65 with Robert Diaz to move joint second with South Korea and Italy on 14 under.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter are joint fifth on 13 under.

The duo combined for a five-under 67 in the better ball version of the game to lie six shots off the pace, alongside Sweden and hosts Australia.

Scottish pair Russell Knox and Martin Laird are two shots further back, with Ireland's Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne on 11 under.

The final round on Sunday sees the competition revert back to foursomes.